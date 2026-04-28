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Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026 BJP Winners List: Saffron camp wins Ward No 7 in Rajkot, leading in These seats

Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026 BJP Winners List: Saffron camp wins Ward No 7 in Rajkot, leading in These seats

As per the official data released by the State Election Commission, 722 of the 9,952 seats were decided without a contest, following as many as 1,663 candidate withdrawals.

BJP Winners List (AI Generated)

Gujarat Election Results 2026 Live: The counting of votes is currently underway for the local body elections in Gujarat. The polling was held on Sunday for elections to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in the state. As per the SEC, the counting of votes began at 9 am on Tuesday. The exercise, the first since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saw a slightly higher turnout in rural areas compared to urban centres, reflecting sustained engagement in the countryside.

The list of corporations includes Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Surat Municipal Corporation, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, Junagadh Municipal Corporation, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, Anand Municipal Corporation, Gandhidham Municipal Corporation, Mehsana Municipal Corporation, Morbi Municipal Corporation, Nadiad Municipal Corporation, Navsari Municipal Corporation, Porbandar–Chhaya Municipal Corporation, Surendranagar Municipal Corporation, Vapi Municipal Corporation.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Local Body election results: BJP, AAP, Congress in fight to win crucial civic polls ahead of 2027 Assembly elections

As per the official data released by the State Election Commission, 722 of the 9,952 seats were decided without a contest, following as many as 1,663 candidate withdrawals. The INC has alleged that many of these withdrawals were driven by intimidation, financial inducements, and offers of political positions by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

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Also Read: Ahmedabad Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes begins, check latest updates here

Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026 Winners List: BJP Winners list/ leading candidates

BJP heading for victory in Ward No. 4 in Rajkot

BJP wins Ward No. 7 in Rajkot

BJP leading comfortably in Ward No. 10 in Rajkot

BJP on track to win Ward No. 13 in Rajkot

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Geetaben Umeshbhai Makwana has won in Ward No. 13 of Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

In Ward No. 1, Gota, BJP leaders Payalben Patel, Hina Patel, Vishnubhai Prajapati, and Ketankumar Patel successfully retained all four seats for the party.

The BJP also won all four seats in Amraiwadi ward

BJP also secured all four seats each in Thaltej, Isanpur, and Nava Vadaj, strengthening its hold in Ahmedabad.

The BJP has once again recorded complete victory in Olpad, Surat, leaving both Congress and AAP without any seats in the area.

(List will be updated shortly)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposition Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party are the key contenders, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also contested in several places. In the Gujarat local body election voting on Sunday, the voter turnout stood at 55.1 per cent for municipal corporations, 65.53 per cent for municipalities, 66.64 per cent for district panchayats and 67.26 per cent for taluka panchayats, news agency PTI reported, citing data released by the SEC.

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