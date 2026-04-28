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Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026: Rivaba Jadeja rises as minister while sister-in-law Naynaba faces defeat in Rajkot; All details

Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026: Rivaba Jadeja rises as minister while sister-in-law Naynaba faces defeat in Rajkot; All details

In Gujarat’s 2026 civic polls, Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba strengthens her political standing as a minister, while his sister Naynaba faces defeat in Rajkot’s Ward No. 2 contest.

Jadeja family- File image

Gujarat Election Result 2026: The political divide within the family of star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has once again come into focus after his elder sister Naynaba faced defeat in the 2026 Gujarat local body elections. Contesting from Ward No. 2 of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation as a Congress candidate, Naynaba failed to secure a win when votes were counted on Tuesday. Despite her loss, she remains a known figure in Jadeja’s life, often credited with playing an important role in his journey to cricketing success. Here are all the updates you need to know about the election results of Naynaba Jadeja and Rivaba Jadeja.

Why is there tensions in Jadeja family?

Tensions within the family have also drawn attention over time, especially involving Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja. When Rivaba visited Rajkot as a minister, differences between the two women were visible again. Responding to Naynaba’s earlier claim of victory, Rivaba extended her good wishes but clearly showed confidence in BJP workers. The political contrast between them reflects deeper differences, as both have chosen rival parties and paths.

Also read: Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026 BJP Winners List: BJP wins 7 out of 15 municipal corporations | Full list here

Stable political growth of Rivaba Jadeja

Rivaba Jadeja has seen steady political growth, having won the Jamnagar North seat in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections and later becoming a minister in the Gujarat cabinet. Meanwhile, Naynaba has remained with the Congress since the beginning, while Rivaba joined the BJP after a stint with the Karni Sena.

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Gujarat local poll results: BJP crosses 6,800 seats, leads across urban and rural bodies​

As per the recent update, counting of votes for Gujarat’s local body elections is underway across the state, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking a decisive early lead in municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats as results continue to be declared in phases, a report by IANS news agency said.

Also Read: Ahmedabad Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes begins, check latest updates here

The counting exercise covers elections held on April 26 for 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, as well as by-elections in 11 municipalities.​

The results are being announced progressively from designated counting centres under the supervision of the State Election Commission.​ Trends show the BJP ahead across most categories of local bodies. In municipal corporations, the party has so far secured 846 seats, compared with 71 for the Congress and 12 for others.​

(With inputs from agencies)

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