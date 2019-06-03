New Delhi: Balwan Thawani, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA who was caught kicking a woman National Congress Party (NCP) leader Neetu Tejwani in Naroda has now apologized to her. Addressing a joint press conference after the incident, Tejwani tied ‘rakhi’ to Thawani.

The duo later stated that they had amicably resolved their issues. “She’s like my sister, I have apologized to her for what happened yesterday. We have cleared out the misunderstandings between us. I have promised to help her if she ever needs any help,” said the BJP MLA.

“Unhone bola main tujhe behn maan ke chala hoon, aur behn ki tarah hi maine tujhe thapad mara tha aur mera koi galat vichaar nahi tha. Maine unko bhaisaab maan liya hai, samadhan sabne mil kar kiya hai. (He said that he treats me as his sister and as an elder brother, he slapped me. He had no wrong intentions. I consider him as my brother.),” Tejwani said after tying ‘rakhi’ to the BJP MLA.

DCP Niraj Badgujar said that the matter had been taken seriously and action would be taken against the perpetrator.

DCP, Zone-4, Niraj Badgujar on BJP MLA Balram Thawani caught on camera kicking a woman NCP leader in Naroda: Both the parties have come to the police with their complaints. Further action is being taken. We've taken up this matter seriously, action will be taken soon.

Nitu had earlier reported that Balram had not only slapped and kicked her but her husband as well when he came to her rescue. She had even accused the Bharatiya Janata Party questioning women’s safety under their governance.

On Sunday, Nitu Tejwani, an active supporter of the NCP had raised a complaint after visiting the BJP leader on a local issue saying that he started thrashing her without any reason. The misunderstanding had led the two to lodge FIRs against each other.