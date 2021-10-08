Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Friday announced extension of night curfew by a month in eight big cities of the state. The decision was taken as a precaution measure in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match 55 Latest Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Slams Fifty; Mumbai Indians Eye Big Finish vs SunRisers Hyderabad

According to an official notification, the night curfew is extended by a month in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

The curfew will be in place between 12 am and 6 am till 10 November.

Gujarat reported 20 fresh coronavirus infections and one new death on Thursday, while 22 more patients recovered from the disease, the state health department said.

With these additions, Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally rose to 8,26,080, while the death toll increased to 10,085, said a department release.