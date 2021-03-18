Night Curfew in Ahmedabad: Taking preventive measures against the coronavirus spread in the district, the Ahmedabad district administration on Thursday imposed night curfew in the district from Friday. As per order from the administration, the night curfew will remain in place from 9 PM to 6 AM. However, during this time, malls and cinema halls will remain closes on Saturday and Sunday. Also Read - Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Actors And Crew Test Positive For COVID-19, Shooting Halted

The development comes as Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 1,122 COVID- 19 cases, the daily addition breaching the 1000- mark for the first time in nearly three months, taking the state’s infection count to 2,81,173. The state’s daily addition dropped below the 1000-mark on December 21, but a surge has set in since the last week of February. Also Read - Night Clubs, Pubs to be Shut By 10 PM, No Vehicle Movement in Night: Sikkim Issues COVID Guidelines

Three deaths, in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, took the toll to 4,430, while the recovery count reached 2,71,433, or 96.45 per cent of the caseload, after 775 people were discharged on Wednesday. Also Read - Popular Restaurant in Mumbai Shut, Cops Register FIR Against it For Flouting COVID Guidelines

The active caseload in the state is 5,310, of which 61 patients are on ventilator support. Surat led with 353 cases on Wednesday, followed by 271 in Ahmedabad, 114 in Vadodars and 112 in Rajkot.