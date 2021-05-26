Ahmedabad: As Coronavirus cases have dropped significantly in Gujarat, the state government relaxed the night curfew timings by an hour in 36 cities, with the daytime restrictions still in place. As per revised timings, the night restrictions on people’s movement will be effective from 9 pm to 6 am in 36 cities from From Friday. Currently, the night curfew is being enforced from 8 pm to 6 am. The announcement regarding revised curfew timings was made by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar. Also Read - Gujarat Extends Night Curfew In All 36 Districts Till May 28 | Check Full List Of Restrictions

“Coronavirus cases are decreasing in Gujarat. From nearly 14,600 new cases, the highest daily peak registered on April 30, about 3,200 cases are currently emerging every day. Hence, we have decided to relax the night curfew. The curfew will now be from 9 pm to 6 am,” Rupani said. A notification in this regard will be issued on Thursday, he said.

The night curfew is currently effective in 36 cities of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot. It must be noted that there will not be any change in the daytime restrictions currently in place in these cities.

On the possibility of the third wave, Rupani said a detailed action plan on it will be announced soon.

The nighttime curfew is effective in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehasana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar, Amreli, Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chotta Udepur, Somnath (Veraval), Deesa, Ankleshwar, Vapi, Modasa, Radhanpur, Kadi and Visnagar.

On Tuesday, Gujarat reported 3,255 new COVID-19 cases and 44 fatalities, raising the infection tally to 7,94,912 and the death toll to 9,665, as per official data. On April 30, Gujarat reported 14,605 new coronavirus cases, the highest in the state so far.