New Delhi: At least nine people died and 17 others have sustained injuries in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Gujarat's Vadodara on early Wednesday morning, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Expressing grief over the incident, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls."

More details awaited.