New Delhi: Gujarat on Sunday reported a fresh case of COVID Omicron variant, taking the total tally in the country to 152. A 23-year-old Tanzania national studying at a university in Gujarat's Rajkot tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, official said. He was admitted to the PDU hospital in Rajkot and currently undergoing treatment there.

"A 23-year-old Tanzania national studying at a university in Rajkot has tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid. He has been admitted to PDU hospital. This is the first Omicron case in the district," Arun Mahesh Babu, Rajkot Collector, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Omicron in India: Tally touches 152