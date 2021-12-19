New Delhi: Gujarat on Sunday reported a fresh case of COVID Omicron variant, taking the total tally in the country to 152. A 23-year-old Tanzania national studying at a university in Gujarat’s Rajkot tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, official said. He was admitted to the PDU hospital in Rajkot and currently undergoing treatment there.Also Read - Sacrilege Bid At Golden Temple Will Be Probed Thoroughly: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
"A 23-year-old Tanzania national studying at a university in Rajkot has tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid. He has been admitted to PDU hospital. This is the first Omicron case in the district," Arun Mahesh Babu, Rajkot Collector, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Omicron in India: Tally touches 152
- A fresh case of Omicron variant was reported in Gujarat on Sunday after a student, a Tanzania national, at the Rajkot university tested positive for the new version of the virus. It is not yet known on how the Tanzania national contracted the Omicron variant.
- Earlier, Maharashtra registered six new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus. Four patients were picked up during airport surveillance at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, and one each from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area and Pune rural, according to a Times of India report.
- Overall, Maharashtra reported 902 new COVID-19 cases, 767 recoveries and nine deaths in the past 24 hours. As per the medical bulletin issued by the state health department, there are 7,069 active COVID cases in the state currently.
- So far Omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and Union Territories including 54 in Maharashtra, 22 in Delhi, 17 in Rajasthan, 14 in and Karnataka, 20 in Telangana, 10 in Gujarat, 11 in Kerala, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.