Gujarat on ALERT After Omicron Subvariant BF.7 Detected in Vadodara. Read Details

Omicron Subvariant BF.7 Detected in India: The case has been detected in 61-year-old American woman. Reports claimed that the woman was isolated after the detection of virus by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre.

Gandhinagar/Gujarat: India has reported its first case of Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China’s current surge of Covid infections. The case has been detected in 61-year-old American woman. Reports claimed that the woman was isolated after the detection of virus by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. She has returned to Vadodara from USA on November 11, said reports.

What is Omicron Subvariant BF.7?

For the unversed, BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated. It has already been detected in several other countries, including the US, the UK and European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark.

In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation. pic.twitter.com/DNEj2PmE2W — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 21, 2022

India on Alert

Meanwhile, in the Covid review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, experts said although there is no overall increase in Covid caseload as of now, there is a need for continued surveillance to keep a track of existing and emerging variants. ”The BF.7’s high transmissibility in China might be attributed to a low level of immunity in the Chinese population from the previous infection and possibly vaccination too,” an official source said.