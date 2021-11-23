New Delhi: In a bid to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ ambitious Digital India vision, the Gujarat government has decided to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 1,500 to farmers in the state for buying a smartphone. The scheme is valid only for the cost of the smartphone and not for any other accessories such as power backup device, earphones, charger etc.Also Read - Gujarat School Reopening: Offline Classes for Class 1 to 8 to Resume From Monday

As per a notification issued by the state agriculture department, the scheme is meant to encourage the farmers to buy smartphones which could be used for various purposes towards increasing their farm income, at a time when the prevalence of digital services in the field of agriculture is growing every day.

Who are eligible for the scheme?

All landholding farmers are eligible for this scheme, but only one beneficiary in a joint holding farm will be eligible.

The smartphone will make it easy for a farmer to access information regarding weather forecast, possible pest infestation, various schemes of the agriculture department, modern farm techniques and expert opinion etc. Farmers can utilise smartphones to apply online for various schemes of the state government meant for them by using camera, emails, texts and multimedia services, GPS, web browser, internet connectivity among others.

How to apply?

Landholding farmers in Gujarat can apply for the assistance of 10 per cent of the total cost of a smartphone not exceeding Rs 1,500 on i-khedut portal to avail of the benefit of this scheme.

Once the application is approved, the beneficiary farmers will have to provide a copy of the purchase bill of the smartphone, mobile IMEI number, a cancelled cheque etc.