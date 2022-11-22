Gujarat Polls 2022: Will Congress Be Able To Retain Its Prestigious Manavadar Seat Or Will Be BJP’s Game This Time?
Manavadar Assembly Constituency falls under the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency.
Manavadar Assembly Polls: Manavadar is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It is part of the Junagadh district. Chavda Jawaharbhai Pethaljibhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Nitinkumar (tinubhai) Valjibhai Fadadu of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 29763 votes in 2017.
Manavadar Assembly Constituency falls under the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk won from Porbandar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 229823 votes by defeating Lalit Vasoya of the Indian National Congress. Stay tuned with OneIndia for all the updates relating to this constituency.
Key Candidates
- BJP: Jawahar Chavda
- Congress: Arvind Ladani
- AAP: Karsanbapu Bhadrak
MANAVADAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Chavda Jawaharbhai Pethaljibhai
|INC
|Winner
|88,570
|57.39%
|29,763
|Nitinkumar (tinubhai) Valjibhai Fadadu
|BJP
|Runner Up
|58,807
|38.11%
|None Of The Above
|None of the Above
|3rd
|2,326
|1.51%
|Chandani Yunusbhai Adremanbhai
|BSP
|4th
|1,549
|1.00%
|Sodha Hushenaben Hushenbhai
|IND
|5th
|935
|0.61%
The Congress on Thursday released its final list of 37 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. In the final list, Congress announced candidates for Gandhinagar South, Sanand, Vadodara City, Dahod, Godhra, and many others.
