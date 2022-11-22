Gujarat Polls 2022: Will Congress Be Able To Retain Its Prestigious Manavadar Seat Or Will Be BJP’s Game This Time?

Manavadar Assembly Constituency falls under the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency.

Manavadar Assembly Polls: Manavadar is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It is part of the Junagadh district. Chavda Jawaharbhai Pethaljibhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Nitinkumar (tinubhai) Valjibhai Fadadu of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 29763 votes in 2017.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk won from Porbandar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 229823 votes by defeating Lalit Vasoya of the Indian National Congress. Stay tuned with OneIndia for all the updates relating to this constituency.

Key Candidates

BJP: Jawahar Chavda

Congress: Arvind Ladani

AAP: Karsanbapu Bhadrak

MANAVADAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Chavda Jawaharbhai Pethaljibhai INC Winner 88,570 57.39% 29,763 Nitinkumar (tinubhai) Valjibhai Fadadu BJP Runner Up 58,807 38.11% None Of The Above None of the Above 3rd 2,326 1.51% Chandani Yunusbhai Adremanbhai BSP 4th 1,549 1.00% Sodha Hushenaben Hushenbhai IND 5th 935 0.61%

The Congress on Thursday released its final list of 37 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. In the final list, Congress announced candidates for Gandhinagar South, Sanand, Vadodara City, Dahod, Godhra, and many others.