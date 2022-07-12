Vadodara: The Gujarat monsoon continued to wreak havoc across the state with the incessant rains pounding the normalcy out of citizens’ lives. Amid the heavy downpour, several railway tracks have been washed out in the state forcing the Western Railways to cancel dozen of trains on Tuesday. According to official notification, “due to the rewash out of tracks between Dabhoi-Ekta Nagar, the section of Vadodara Division because of heavy rainfall, eight trains have been cancelled while two trains have been partially cancelled.”Also Read - Video: Heavy Rains Bring Gujarat to a Standstill; Courts, Roads, Railway Tracks Flooded | WATCH

Here’s the list of train cancelled on July 12, 2022

Train No. 09107 Pratap Nagar – Ekta Nagar MEMU Train No. 09108 Ekta Nagar Pratap Nagar MEMU Train No. 09109 Pratap Nagar Ekta Nagar MEMU Train No. 09110 Ekta Nagar – Pratap Nagar MEMU Train No. 09113 Pratap Nagar- Ekta Nagar MEMU Train No. 09114 Ekta Nagar – Pratap Nagar MEMU Train No. 20947 Ahmedabad – Ekta Nagar Jan Shatabdi Train No. 20950 Ekta Nagar – Ahmedabad Jan Shatabdi

Partial cancellation of trains on July 12:

12927 Dadar – Ekta Nagar Express has been short terminated at Vadodara & partially cancelled between Vadodara and Ekta Nagar. 12928 Ekta Nagar – Dadar Express has been short terminated at Vadodara & partially cancelled between Ekta Nagar and Vadodara. Train No. 19489 Ahmedabad – Gorakhpur Express of 12.07.2022 scheduled to depart at 09.10 hrs will now depart from Ahmedabad at 15.30 hrs. Train No. 20903 Ekta Nagar – Varanasi Mahamana Express of 12.07.2022 will short originate from Vadodara and will remain partially cancelled between Ekta Nagar & Vadodara.

Ahmedabad city received 219 mm of downpour on Sunday night, causing water-logging in many residential areas and flooding in underpasses and roads. Schools and colleges in the city remained closed on Monday. Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat: CM Holds Review Meeting; Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today

In south Gujarat, Dang, Navsari, Tapi, and Valsad districts were affected while the rain-hit districts in Central Gujarat are Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, and Kheda. Also Read - Gujarat Rains: Flood-Like Situation in Many Districts; Over 700 People Evacuated in Navsari & Valsad | Top Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured Gujarat of all possible help from the Centre.

Earlier, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) airlifted to safety 16 people stranded along the flooded banks of the Ambika river in the Valsad district. Over 9,000 residents have been evacuated from different parts of Gujarat and 468 were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.