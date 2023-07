Home

Gujarat Rains: 11 Dead, Flood-Like Situation In Several Areas As IMD Predicts More Rainfall Over Next 5 Days

Several villages were cut off as roads were flooded or had been washed away, with the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) engaged in operations to rescue stranded people.

A vehicle partially submerged in a waterlogged road due to incessant heavy rainfall in Nadiad, Gujarat on Monday, June 26 (ANI Photo)

Ahmedabad: Eleven people have died in rain-related incidents as heavy rains continued to pound Gujarat triggering a flood-like situation in several parts of the state and leading to several villages in affected areas getting cut off, officials said on Sunday.

As per the police, at least 11 people have died rain-related incidents since Friday with Jamnagar district being one of the worst-affected areas.

A three-year-old girl died after falling into a well while scooping water out of her flooded house there on Friday, while bodies of two men who had gone missing after heavy rainfall were found on Saturday by a rescue team, police said, according to news agency PTI.

Citing data from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the report said that parts of Valsad and Navsari districts received extremely heavy rainfall in a 24-hour period till Sunday morning.

Several villages were cut off as roads were flooded or had been washed away, with the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) engaged in operations to rescue stranded people, officials said.

Villages in Limbdi taluka of Surendranagar district were cut off due to the flooding of approach roads, with seven people being rescued by local residents from one of the villages, state government officials said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Gujarat government was taking all efforts to provide relief to people amid heavy rains.

“The government is working hard to provide all possible help to the people affected by the flood-like situation in many places due to heavy rains in Gujarat. Talked to Chief Minister @Bhupendrabjp and got information about the situation.

“Teams of NDRF and SDRF as well as local administration are busy helping people in these areas. The central and state governments stand with the people in these difficult times,” Shah tweeted.

As per SEOC data, Gujarat, in the last 24 hours, has received 32 millimetres average rainfall, with Dharampur taluka in Valsad district leading with 234 mm.

It said 205 talukas of the state received a significant amount of rainfall, with parts of Valsad, Navsari, Junagadh, Amreli, Chhota Udepur, Ahmedabad and Surendranagar districts receiving between 100-234 mm of rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rains were very likely at isolated places in the districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra till Monday morning.

The IMD, in its latest forecast, also said several parts of Gujarat are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall during the next five days.

(With PTI inputs)

