Ahmedabad: Heavy rains pounded many parts of south Gujarat, leading to a rise in the water level of some rivers which caused inundation in various low-lying areas, following which over 700 people were shifted to safer places in Navsari and Valsad districts, officials said on Sunday. There was flooding in some low-lying areas of Valsad after a rise in the Orsang river level. Authorities in Navsari district were also on alert as the Kaveri and Ambika rivers there were flowing above the danger mark, they said.Also Read - BREAKING: Bus Carrying Over 50 Passengers Falls Into Gorge In Dang District Of Gujarat, Many Feared Injured

A flood-like situation has emerged in villages of Tapi district due to continuous heavy rainfall, reported news agency ANI. “Tapi district is witnessing heavy rainfall for the last three days, and many villages have been affected. Teams for rescue and relief operations have been sent, they are shifting people to safer locations,” said HK Vadhvaniya, Collector, Tapi district. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Continues To Batter City, Orange Alert Issued For Thane, Palghar

Gujarat | Flood-like situation in villages of Tapi district due to continuous heavy rainfall, relief operation underway pic.twitter.com/iLPPcrvAhd — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

Part of bridge collapses in Chhota Udepur

Chhota Udepur and Narmada districts also witnessed very heavy rainfall, with rivers overflowing and low-lying areas getting flooded. A part of a bridge collapsed due to incessant rainfall in Chhota Udepur district.

Gujarat | A part of a bridge collapsed due to incessant heavy rainfall in Chhota Udepur district pic.twitter.com/ysOcPBiV7s — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted for next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat’s districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad. Several other districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, the IMD said.

More than 300 people in Navsari shifted

“The Kaveri and Ambika rivers in Navsari district are flowing above the danger mark. We are carrying out evacuation from low-lying areas. So far, over 300 people have been shifted to safer places and the operation is continuing with the help of a company of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF),” district Collector Amit Prakash Yadav said.

Over 400 in Valsad evacuated

In Valsad, more than 400 people were evacuated after the Orsang river level rose and caused flooding in low-lying areas, officials said. On Sunday, there was some respite in Valsad and the water level receded, following which people started returning to their homes, they said.

