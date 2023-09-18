Gujarat Rains: Several Areas Inundated in Bharuch Village; Schools, Colleges Shut In Narmada District | What We Know So Far

Gujarat Rains Latest Update: Several villages along the Narmada River were put on alert in the districts of Narmada, Bharuch, and Vadodara due to the increased water levels in the river.

The rescue operation was carried out at Nikora Village in Bharuch district.

Bharuch (Gujarat): Flood-like situation was witnessed in several parts of Bharuch after heavy rains lashed Gujarat. People in the low-lying area of ​​Nikora village have been stranded because of the flood in the area. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Sunday rescued as many as 105 people, stranded in low-lying areas in Gujarat’s Bharuch district. The rescue operation was carried out at Nikora Village in Bharuch district.

Taking to social media platform, X, Gujarat government’s Directorate of Information, said, “#Team6NDRF, with the help of civil administration, rescued total 105 citizens trapped due to heavy rains in low lying area of Nikora Village in Dist: Bharuch #Gujarat and shifted them to a safe place. #GujaratRains #RescueOperations.”

#WATCH | Gujarat: Heavy rainfall leads to a flood-like situation in several parts of Bharuch. People in the low-lying area of ​​Nikora village were stranded. The NDRF team was conducting rescue operations. (17.09) (Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/KoCVcxH6B0 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2023

Several Villages on Alert

Earlier, several villages along the Narmada River were put on alert in the districts of Narmada, Bharuch, and Vadodara due to the increased water levels in the river.

As many as 23 out of 30 gates of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam in Kevadia Colony were opened to release 5.5 lakh cusecs of water on Saturday.

SDRF Teams Deployed in Key Areas

Meanwhile, amid a surge in water levels in Narmada, SDRF teams have been deployed in the district. Narmada Corporation is making careful efforts to maintain the water level in the dam and continuously reduce the impact of floods, offcials said.

Moreover, Bharuch Narmada is being continuously monitored by most of the staff and officials of the Vadodara district to ensure that the low-lying areas are not affected by floods.

Earlier, an official said there is a possibility of the release of 19 lakh cusecs of water from the Narmada Dam today late at night on September 16, regarding which the district administration has asked the people of low-line areas adjacent to the banks of the river Narmada, such as the villages of Dabhoi, Shinor, and Karjan tehsil, to move to safe places.

Schools, Colleges Shut in Narmada District

In the meantime, the Narmada district administration issued a notification to keep all schools, colleges, and ITIs closed in Narmada district on Monday. The Orders have been given to close educational work in schools and colleges for only one day.

