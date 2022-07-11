Gujarat Rains LIVE: The situation has turned grim in Gujarat as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in several parts of the state. Normal life came to a standstill in cities like Ahmedabad as waterlogging was witnessed in many areas leading to disruption in traffic movement. Following the downpour, the district administration has ordered the closure of schools of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). As a precautionary measure, officials have also shut underpass roads as the city is still receiving heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with District Collectors from the State Emergency Operations Center to review the measures taken to deal with the situation arising due to heavy rains. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Gujarat rains. Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat: CM Holds Review Meeting; Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today

Gujarat Rains: Here Are The LIVE Updates

07:54 AM: Waterlogging disrupts traffic movement in Ahmedabad

#WATCH | Gujarat: Waterlogging observed as heavy rain lashes Ahmedabad Visuals from Anand Nagar Road (10.07) pic.twitter.com/Hy48iBfUD3 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

07:51 AM: Heavy rainfall is recorded in some parts of state. Arrangements are done to take people staying in low-lying areas to safer places. No casualties have been recorded so far. NDRF & SDRF teams are placed to rescue people, said Rajendra Trivedi, Disaster Management Minister.

Gujarat | A flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Nadiad, Kheda district due to heavy rainfall in the region (10.07) pic.twitter.com/xEanblVVYA — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

07:45 AM: Due to flash floods and continuous heavy rainfall, the bridge on the road connecting Panchol and Kumbhiya villages in Tapi district was washed away.

07:43 AM: Last night a part of a bridge collapsed due to incessant heavy rainfall in Chhota Udaipur .

07:32 AM: Waterlogging in Ahmedabad, Paldi, Bodakdev, Usmanpura, and Jodhpur. Five underpasses have been closed