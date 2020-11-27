New Delhi: A fire broke out at a COVID-19 designated hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot in the wee hours of Friday. At least five patients died in the fire, while another was critical. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Sun Mill Compound in Mumbai, no Casualties

Initially the fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Shivanand General and Multi-specialty Trust Hospital in Sardar Nagar’s Mavadi. Later, the fire spread to other areas of the hospital.

Thirty-three COVID patients were being treated at the Shivanand Hospital. Rescue officials managed to save the rest of patients and move them to another hospital.

According to reports, the cause of the blaze is said to be a short circuit.