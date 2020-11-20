New Delhi: A night curfew will be imposed in three cities of Gujarat- Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara from Saturday (November 21). Also Read - Have to Respect That Decision: VVS Laxman on Virat Kohli's Paternity Leave

Making the announcement on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel informed that the timings of the curfew are from 9 pm to 6 am.

Following a spike Covid-19 cases in the state, the Gujarat government earlier imposed a complete 57-hour curfew in the capital city Ahmedabad. The curfew in Ahmedabad will remain in place from 9 pm of November 20 to 6 am of November 23.