New Delhi: With a total of 38 doctors succumbing to coronavirus, Gujarat ranks as the state with the third-highest number of COVID-19 martyrs in the country, after Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) list that released on September 16 stated.

However, Gujarat stands on the eight positions in terms of cumulative COVID deaths with 3,286 fatalities and on the 12th position in terms of coronavirus cases that have crossed 1.2 lakh.

The IMA submitted a list of doctors across the country who died of the viral disease and said that at least 382 of those that feature on the list should be given the status of a martyr.

According to the list, the doctors who died in Gujarat were aged between 34 and 82 years, although 29 of them were between 50-70 years of age. At least 15 doctor deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, while five doctors succumbed in Surat.

Almost all doctors who died were either general practitioners or paediatricians, except one among them, Dr Pankaj Jadav from Amreli, who was a government medical officer. Jadhav, 49, was serving at the Amreli Civil Hospital for the past 20 years. He died a week after his mother succumbed to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Dr Ketan Shah, a paediatrician in Surat, said doctors were initially of the opinion that only adults were being infected by the viral disease. It was only until later that they started realising that children were also infected with a high viral load but were usually asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. “As paediatricians, we are examining patients next to our chair and the contact time is more. By May or June we realised that children are asymptomatic carriers,” he said.

According to doctors, one of the main reasons for the transmission is prolonged duty hours. A scientist at the National Institute of Occupational Health said that doctors should spend “four hours in a high viral load area and next four hours in a low viral load area” in order to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.