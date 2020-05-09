New Delhi: Medical experts from AIIMS, including its Director Dr Randeep Guleria, were on Friday rushed to Ahmedabad to provide expert guidance to doctors there on COVID-19 management as the number of cases in Gujarat witnessed a sharp rise. As per reports, the experts were rushed following orders by Gujarat Home Minister Amit Shah. Also Read - 'Not Getting Expected Support From Bengal Govt on Special Trains For Migrants': Shah Upset With Mamata

Following directions from the Centre, Dr Guleria, who is a pulmonologist, and Dr Manish Soneja from the AIIMS department of medicine left for Ahmedabad on special Indian Air Force flight on Friday evening, official sources said. Also Read - Second Economic Stimulus Package Confirmed? PM Modi Meets Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman to Finalise Details

“They will visit the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and SVP hospital on Saturday to provide expert guidance and advice to the doctors on treatment for coronavirus-infected patients there,” a source said. Also Read - Entire World Praising PM: Amit Shah Tweets Survey Which Puts Modi Ahead of Other World Leaders in Handling COVID-19 Crisis

Dr Guleria is also expected to meet Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

With 390 more people testing positive for COVID-19 and 24 fatalities, the total number of cases in Gujarat climbed to 7,403 and the death toll reached 449 on Friday. Of the total coronavirus cases in the state, 5,260 have been reported from Ahmedabad district alone.

(With agency inputs)