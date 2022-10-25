Ahmedabad: Gujarat witnessed a 500 per cent spike in burn cases on Diwali and the physical assault incidents increased by 112 per cent. This data was shared by The Emergency Medical Services on Tuesday.Also Read - Delhi Fire Department Receives 201 Fire Calls On Diwali

Gujarat reports an average of six burn cases, but on Monday (Diwali day) 30 calls were received. It is a 500 per cent jump from the normal days. At least eight burn cases were reported from Ahmedabad, which was the highest on the day in the state, stated the medical services data analysis. Also Read - Violence Breaks Out In Vadodara On Diwali Night, Stones Pelted, Petrol Bombs Hurled At Police

The press release issued by the services also noted that the physical assault cases were 257, which is 112 per cent higher than the normal day case number of at least 121. On Diwali day, 188 persons fell from different heights, which was also an 8.05 per cent increase. At least 42 persons fell from buildings in Ahmedabad city and 24 in Surat. Also Read - Stock Markets To Be Open For Trading Today, But Closed Tomorrow. Know Why

There was 200 per cent increase in sexual assault cases. Nine women faced sexual assault on the Diwali day, as against of three per day usually reported.

There was a drop in the drowning cases, electrocution, and crush injuries. But injury due to animal attacks increased by 18 per cent from 16 cases to 19 cases.