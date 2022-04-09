Ahmedabad: The XE variant of coronavirus, a more infectious but not more severe than the Omicron variety, has been found in Gujarat, The Hindu reported quoting a highly placed official as saying. “Samples from Gujarat have been sent to NCDC, but from what we see this fits the definition of XE more than the Mumbai one,” the person cited earlier said on condition of anonymity. According to reports, one case of XM variant has also been detected in the state.Also Read - COVID in UK at Record Levels With Almost 5 Million Infected, Latest Surge Driven by Omicron Variant

Earlier this week, Mumbai civic officials reported a case of the XE variant from a sample isolated in February, but officials at the Indian Sarscov2 Genome Consortium (INSACOG), a network of labs that tracks sequences, and the Union Health Ministry, are yet to confirm if it is an XE variant. Also Read - Omicron Subvariant BA.2 Becomes Dominant Strain In US: CDC

What is the Omicron XE variant?

The new strain was first detected in the UK on 19 January, 2022, and more than 600 cases have been reported and confirmed since then. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a warning against a new mutant ‘XE’ variant of Omicron, that may be more transmissible than any strain of COVID-19 seen before, according to a report by express.co.uk. This new variant is a recombinant strain, meaning it is a mutant hybrid of the two previous versions of the Omicron variant, BA.1 and BA.2, which has spread across the world when it first became a variant of concern, it said.

How dangerous is the XE variant?