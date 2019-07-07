New Delhi: Several roads and bridges were flooded in Chhota Udepur area of Gujarat on Sunday owing to heavy rainfall. Many parts of northern and eastern India received rains on Saturday as monsoon covered most of the country, bringing respite from the sweltering heat. Rainfall occurred at many places in Gujarat.

Gujarat: Several roads & bridges flooded in Chhota Udepur, after heavy rains in the area. pic.twitter.com/rZzgahg4tH — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

News agency ANI tweeted pictures of the flooded streets of Valsad district in Gujarat on Sunday.

Gujarat: Streets in various parts of Valsad flooded, following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/fZYfo7gjXe — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

On July 5, heavy rainfall lashed the Halol taluka in Panchmahal district of the state resulting in waterlogging in certain areas. This reduced the number of visitors to Pavagadh, a hill station, and Municipality in Panchmahal district. The rain which began pouring on Thursday morning went on till around 10 AM in Halol and till noon time in nearby talukas of Ghoghamba and Jambughoda.

The Met department officials recorded rainfall of 7.7 cm in Halol taluk, 4.7 cm rainfall in Ghoghamba, 5.7cm in Jambughoda taluka and 3.6cm in the district headquarters of Panchmahal and Godhra respectively.

According to a report, several shops and eateries set up on the hills were closed due to the heavy rainfall. Besides, incidents of waterlogging were reported from Halol town. Many pilgrims were reportedly unable to use the steps on the Pavagadh hill due to the rainfall.