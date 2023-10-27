Home

News

Gujarat ‘Gurukul’ Brands 12 Students With Hot Spoon For Waking Up Late

Gujarat ‘Gurukul’ Brands 12 Students With Hot Spoon For Waking Up Late

An unregistered 'gurukul' in Gujarat branded 12 minor students with a hot steel spoon for not waking up early in the morning, police said.

Representative Image

Gujarat Viral News: In a shocking incident, at least 12 students at an unregistered ‘gurukul’ in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat were branded with a hot steel spoon as punishment for waking up late in the morning. The administrator of the unregistered residential school has been booked by the police after the incident came to light, officials said.

Trending Now

A senior official a case of of assault and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Juvenile Justice Act, was registered against Ranjit Solanki , the administrator of Nachiketa Vidya Sansthan, following a complaint filed by the father of a 10-year-old student at the school.

You may like to read

“It is alleged that Solanki had branded the complainant’s son and 11 other students with a hot steel spoon nearly two months ago. He is yet to be arrested,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Smit Gohil said, according to news agency PTI.

Solanki, a resident of Poshina taluka of the district, is the administrator of ‘Nachiketa Vidhya Sansthan’ in Kheroj village in Khedbrahma taluka.

A parallel investigation by the office of the district primary education officer revealed it is not a school but an unregistered ‘gurukul’ with a hostel facility being run by a trust to teach Upanishads, Ramayana and Vedas to students, officials said.

As per the complaint of Ramabhai Taral, Solanki had branded his minor son and 11 other students for not waking up early in the morning.

The complainant has claimed the trust convinced local tribal people that ‘Nachiketa Vidya Sansthan’ is a regular school with hostel facility and students will be able to study and stay at the facility till Class X.

“A week ago, I learnt from someone that students are being tortured at the school. To cross check that claim, I went to the school a few days ago. Though there were burn marks on my son’s legs but he did not reveal anything out of some unknown fear. Later, he informed me that Solanki branded him two months ago for not waking up early,” Taral said in his complaint.

“We learnt from students that Solanki had branded 12 students one by one using a hot spoon as a punishment for not waking up early. Out of fear, students did not say anything to their parents all these days,” Taral further said in his complaint.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Gujarat News on India.com.