Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has sent two buses to bring back 56 students who would be landing in Mumbai on Saturday night upon evacuation from Ukraine, an official said. The first evacuation flight carrying 219 passengers from Ukraine, has landed in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, reported news agency ANI. The plane had taken off from the Romanian capital Bucharest this afternoon.Also Read - First Air India Evacuation Flight Carrying 219 Indian Nationals From Ukraine Lands In Mumbai

These passengers include 56 students from Gujarat who had gone to Ukraine for higher studies and got stuck due to the ongoing Russian invasion. Also Read - Ukraine Evacuation: BMC to Provide Free COVID Testing, Other Services to Students Arriving in Mumbai

“We are informed that Indians, including Gujarati students will be brought by two flights. One will land in Mumbai today at 9 pm. To bring 56 students back to Gujarat, we have already sent two Volvo buses, each having capacity to accommodate 45 persons. These buses have already reached Mumbai,” said M A Gandhi, managing director of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC). Also Read - Viral Video: Ukrainian ‘Tank Man’ Tries To Block Russian Military Convoy | Watch

“Another flight with Gujarati students on board may land in Delhi afterwards. But since the distance by road is greater, we have not sent any buses there. Instead, we have tied up with the Uttar Pradesh transport department which has agreed to deploy its buses and ferry our students here,” he added.

Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani had said earlier that around 2,500 students from the state were stranded in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)