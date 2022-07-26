Gandhinagar: A sessions court in Ahmedabad has adjourned for 28 July the order on bail applications of social activist Teesta Setalvad and former IPS officer RB Sreekumar. Teesta Setalvad was detained by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Mumbai on June 25 in connection with an FIR registered against her at the Ahmedabad city crime branch.Also Read - Six Die After Drinking illicit Liquor in Two Gujarat Districts

"Teesta Setalvad has been picked up by the Gujarat ATS from Mumbai in connection with an FIR registered by the Ahmedabad crime branch," a source in the Gujarat ATS said.

Teesta Setalvad and RB Sreekumar arrested by Gujarat Police on June 26

The Gujarat Police arrested RB Sreekumar and Teesta Setalvad the next day, i.e., on June 26 for allegedly making "false statements" in connection to the 2002 Gujarat riots, a day after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given by an SIT to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the case.

Gujarat Police had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Sreekumar and Teesta Setalvad for allegedly conspiring to falsely implicate innocent persons. The FIR, based on a complaint filed by an Ahmedabad crime branch official, also named former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, who is already in jail in another case. Bhatt is sentenced to life imprisonment in a custodial death case, and in another case, he is accused of planting contraband to frame a lawyer in a false case.