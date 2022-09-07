Ahmedabad: In a tragic incident, a Gujarat police constable and his wife died by suicide in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The incident took place at 1:30 AM. Eyewitnesses said that the wife was the first to jump, followed by man and their daughter (over 2 years old) within 10 seconds. Before ending his life, the constable reportedly circulated a long message to his friends and colleagues, recalling the good time that he had spent with them.Also Read - Basava Siddalinga Swami—Disciple of Rape-accused Lingayat Seer, Found Dead At His Mutt, Suicide Note Found

The deceased have been identified as constable Kuldipsinh Yadav, who was posted at Vastrapur police station, his wife Riddhi and their three-year-old daughter Akankshi. Speaking about the incident, inspector NR Vaghela said the couple might have taken the extreme step in the heat of the moment following a quarrel.

"Yadav lived with his wife and daughter on the 12th floor of a multi-storey building in Gota area. According to other residents, the couple along with their daughter jumped from the 12th floor at around 1.30 am. All of them died on the spot," the police official said.