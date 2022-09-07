Ahmedabad: In a tragic incident, a Gujarat police constable and his wife died by suicide in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The incident took place at 1:30 AM. Eyewitnesses said that the wife was the first to jump, followed by man and their daughter (over 2 years old) within 10 seconds. Before ending his life, the constable reportedly circulated a long message to his friends and colleagues, recalling the good time that he had spent with them.Also Read - Basava Siddalinga Swami—Disciple of Rape-accused Lingayat Seer, Found Dead At His Mutt, Suicide Note Found

The deceased have been identified as constable Kuldipsinh Yadav, who was posted at Vastrapur police station, his wife Riddhi and their three-year-old daughter Akankshi. Speaking about the incident, inspector NR Vaghela said the couple might have taken the extreme step in the heat of the moment following a quarrel. Also Read - Rohini SHOCKER: Unemployed, 25 Year-Old Ends Life After Killing Mother, Leaves 77-Page Suicide Note

“Yadav lived with his wife and daughter on the 12th floor of a multi-storey building in Gota area. According to other residents, the couple along with their daughter jumped from the 12th floor at around 1.30 am. All of them died on the spot,” the police official said. Also Read - Aravalli Accident: 6 Dead, 7 Injured In Gujarat After Car Mows Down Pilgrims Walking Towards Ambaji

However, the officials are yet to access the constable’s phone to confirm the WhatsApp message that he reportedly sent to his friends and colleagues. In the message, the constable reportedly said that he was happy to see that his colleagues will avail the benefits of the grade pay.

For the unversed, the message referred to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel recent announcement wherein he assured to provide Rs 550 crore annual budget for the welfare of policemen and their families ahead of assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi
Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)
Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu
Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)
Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)
Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102
Timing: 24X7