However, the officials are yet to access the constable’s phone to confirm the WhatsApp message that he reportedly sent to his friends and colleagues. In the message, the constable reportedly said that he was happy to see that his colleagues will avail the benefits of the grade pay.
For the unversed, the message referred to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel recent announcement wherein he assured to provide Rs 550 crore annual budget for the welfare of policemen and their families ahead of assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year.
Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.
AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi
Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)
Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu
Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)
Sanjeevani (Delhi)
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)
Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7