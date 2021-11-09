Ahmedabad: In shocking incident, a 26-year-old worker has sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl after killing her and then he dumped her body in a culvert. The incident has happened in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. The man has been arrested by police on Monday. Notably, the worker has allegedly raped three minor girls, aged between 3 and 7 years within 10 days. The accused has been identified as Vijay Thakor.Also Read - BREAKING: 25 Vehicles Gutted as Fire Breaks Out at Police Station in Gujarat's Kheda

Giving further details, Inspector General of Police (Gandhinagar range) Abhay Chudasama said that the accused is married with a daughter and has a perverted mentality, maybe due to his habit of watching porn. “Till now, he has confessed to having raped three minor girls aged 3, 5, and 7 years and killing one of them. He has been remanded in police custody till November 11 for further investigation,” police aid. Also Read - 5 Labourers Die While Cleaning Waste Water Tank at Pharma Unit in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

The incident unfolded after Santej police in Gandhinagar district received a complaint from a woman labourer living near Rancharda village alleging that an unidentified man abducted her five-year-old daughter on November 4 and left her at a secluded place on the same day. And after girl’s medical check-up was done, it was confirmed that she was raped. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Run 2 Festival Special Trains From Mumbai to UP, Bihar For Diwali, Chhath Puja | Full List Here

Two days later, Santej police received another complaint stating that a 3-year-old girl had been abducted on the night of November 5 from a makeshift shanty near Khatraj crossroads. After scanning CCTV footages and collecting information from locals, police zeroed in on Thakor, a casual labourer from Vansjada village in Kalol taluka, said Chudasama.

“He confessed to having raped the five-year-old girl and also the three-year-old girl,” the IGP said.

He said Thakor killed the three-year-old girl because she was shouting too much and then raped her before dumping her body in a culvert. The body has been recovered by the police, he added.

Chudasama said the accused had lured the five-year-old victim by offering her to buy new clothes and in the second case, Thakor entered the hut of the three-year-old girl when everyone was asleep in the night and took her away.

(With inputs from PTI)