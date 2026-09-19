Gujarat Shocker: Man kills 5-year-old daughter, stores body in refrigerator, dies by suicide, 3 notes recovered

Gujarat Shocker: Man kills 5-year-old daughter, stores body in refrigerator, dies by suicide, 3 notes recovered crime news Amreli killing

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/gujarat-shocker-man-kills-5-year-old-daughter-stores-body-in-refrigerator-dies-by-suicide-3-notes-recovered-crime-news-amreli-killing-ipc-bns-murder-8527584/ Copy

Gujarat Shocker: Man kills 5-year-old daughter, stores body in refrigerator, dies by suicide, 3 notes recovered | Image: AI

Gujarat Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Gujarat where a 40-year-old father allegedly killed his five-year-old daughter, kept her body inside the fridge, before taking his own life. The incident took place in Amreli district, where Kishore Dhanak, who worked as a construction site supervisor, smothered his minor daughter, identified as Himanshi, at his home on Wednesday, placed her body inside a fridge before hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

What Exactly Happened?

Kishore and his daughter were alone in the house as his wife, Manjuben – had gone to her father’s home on September 14. When she was unable to reach Kishore by phone, she sent her brother to check on her daughter on Wednesday evening. After getting no response at the house, the brother broke in and found the 40-year-old’s body hanging in a room from a ceiling fan.

Graphical Representation (AI)

Three Suicide Notes

According to police, Dhanak had left three suicide notes on a bed. in one note, the deceased mentioned that he had taken a personal loan and invested the money in construction work. He claimed, in a suicide note, that his business associates owed him Rs 7.25 lakh that was never paid.

“He had to receive ₹7.25 lakh, but they (business friends) had not given him anything. Now he had no money and could not find any solution, and hence, he was committing suicide with his daughter,” the FIR stated.

In another note, the 40-year-old confessed that he killed his daughter because he did not want her to suffer after his death.

In the third and last suicide note, Kishore apologised to everyone and revealed that the child’s body was kept inside the refrigerator.

Crime Scene Found Decorated With Balloons And Candles

According to Inspector P L Chaudhary, the room was decorated with balloons and candles. The decorated room showed signs that Kishore had arranged a final birthday for his daughter.

“There was something unusual about the room,” Inspector P L Chaudhary told news agency PTI.

Dhanak had dressed the five-year-old in white clothes and kept cushions inside the refrigerator. He had also placed ‘tulsi’ leaves on the child’s lips.

“It seemed like he wanted to celebrate her birthday one last time. They had also performed a puja with idols in the room, which was decorated with balloons and candles. He also kept chocolates in the room and refrigerator,” Chaudhary said.

FIR Lodged

Police have lodged an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation is underway.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis please seek immediate professional help. The person can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 0944177829.