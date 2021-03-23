Ahmedabad: In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old girl in Gujarat’s Jetalsar area was stabbed to death by a 23-year-old man for refusing his marriage proposal. According to updates from police, the accused, identified as Jayesh Sarvaiya, has been arrested. Also Read - No Lockdown in Gujarat Now, Says CM Vijay Rupani; Urges People to Follow Safety Guidelines

Police said the incident took place on March 17 when the Class 12 student was with her brother at their home in Jetalsar village of Jetpur taluka of Gujarat's Rajkot. Police further added that the victim was dragged out of her house and stabbed 32 times by Jayesh Sarvaiya after she rejected his marriage proposal. In the incident, the victim's brother also suffered severe injuries after the accused stabbed him 4-5 times when he tried to save his sister.

Reacting to the incident, the victim's father demanded justice and called for strict action against the accused.

In the meantime, BJP state president CR Patil met the family members of the victim and said the government was committed to punish the guilty in the case. On the other hand, state Congress working president Hardik Patel and NCP leader Reshma Patel also met the family members and demanded strict action against the culprit along with raising questions over the law and order situation of the state.