Gujarat shocker: Woman tied to tree, gang-raped in name of ‘purification’ ritual; 9 arrested

Police have arrested nine people, including two women, and are investigating the alleged assault carried out in the name of a ‘purification’ ritual.

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(AI/representational)

A disturbing case of alleged assault and sexual violence has come to light in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district after videos of the incident surfaced on social media. Police have arrested nine people, including two women, in connection with the case. According to police, the incident involved the alleged illegal confinement and assault of a married woman who had been living with another man after leaving her husband.

The case came to the attention of authorities after videos showing the woman being assaulted and humiliated were circulated online. A community member also informed the police about the incident, following which teams were sent to locate the woman.

Woman allegedly held captive

Police said the woman had left her husband and moved to Chotila, where she had reportedly been living with another man for around three months. Her husband and relatives allegedly traced her and brought her back. She was then allegedly kept inside a house against her will. According to the complaint, she later managed to escape and returned to Chotila.

After her husband learned that she was back with the man, he allegedly informed his relatives. The couple were then traced and taken to a house in Surendranagar on the pretext of carrying out a so-called purification ritual.

Police allege that the two were beaten and humiliated. The woman was reportedly confined inside a room, while the man was tied to a tree.

Incident allegedly recorded on mobile phone

Investigators said the accused allegedly subjected the woman to sexual violence as part of the claimed “purification” ritual. The incident was reportedly recorded on mobile phones and the videos were later circulated on social media.

Police are also investigating who recorded the videos and who shared them online.

Authorities said the videos played an important role in identifying and locating the survivor. A police team eventually found her and took her to safety. She later gave her statement to the police after counselling.

Nine people arrested

Surendranagar police have arrested nine people in the case, including two women. The accused include the woman’s husband and several of his relatives.

An FIR has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The reported charges include provisions related to sexual offences, causing hurt, wrongful confinement and acts carried out by several people with a common intention.

Police are continuing to investigate the case and are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and the circulation of the videos.

Authorities are also looking into the role played by each of the nine accused and whether anyone else was involved in recording or distributing the footage.