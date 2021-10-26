Veraval: The trust managing the world-famous Somnath Temple near Veraval in Gujarat’s Gir-Somnath district on Tuesday has cancelled the Kartiki Poornima fair for the second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by news agency PTI.Also Read - Gujarat's Pigment Blue Woes Cause Headache for Global Paint Industry, Ferrari, BMW

The Shree Somnath Trust (SST) said the five-day-long fair will not be organised this year as there is a ban on large gatherings in Gujarat due to coronavirus. SST General Manager Vijaysinh Chavda said, "This fair is organised for five days, starting from Dev Diwali till Kartik Poornima every year. This year, Dev Diwali falls on November 19. Since the government has not issued any specific guidelines for holding such large fairs, we have decided to cancel the fair this time too." Currently, according to the state's covid norms, not more than 400 persons can attend any religious, social, or political function.

The fair has been organised for the last 70 years by the SST on open ground near the Somnath Temple. According to Chavda, around 10 lakh persons from different parts of the state usually attend the Kartiki Poornima fair over five days. It was not organised last year too due to the pandemic, he added.

The Somnath temple is the seventh temple built to commemorate Lord Somnath, who is even known by the names Bhairaveshwar, and Shravanikeshwar.

Gujarat Covid-19 tally

Earlier today, Gujarat reported 30 new coronavirus cases, raising its tally to 8,26,464, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, as said by the health department. This was the second time in the month of October that the daily number of COVID-19 cases touched or crossed the mark of 30. On October 14, the state had reported 34 infections.

With 18 patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases in the state rose to 8,16,205, the department said in a release. There are now 171 active cases in Gujarat, of which five patients are on ventilator support.

As no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,088, said the release. District-wise, Ahmedabad and Surat reported eight new cases, Valsad five, Vadodara three, Gir Somnath and Navsari two each, Junagadh and Kutch one case each, it said.

As many as 3.44 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 6.93 crores, the department said.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the tally of COVID-19 cases and recoveries remained unchanged at 10,653 and 10,643, respectively, as there were no fresh additions on Tuesday, officials said.

There are 6 active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, they said. The total active cases of covid-19 are 8,26,464 while the death toll has reached a total of 10,088.

(With Inputs From PTI)