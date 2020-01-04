New Delhi: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised late Friday night in a garden near Hari Krishna lake in Gujarat’s Amreli district by unknown miscreants.

“The incident happened last night. Efforts are on to identify and nab the culprits. We have made a diary entry. This may be the handiwork of people unhappy with the construction of the lake or by anti-social elements,” said Sub Inspector YP Gohil of Lathi police station, speaking to PTI.

The police are suspecting the vandalism to have been done by people dejected over the lake’s construction as it displaced people in the area. A case has been registered to identify the culprits.

Gujarat: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Hari Krishna lake in Amreli district vandalised by unidentified persons, last night. A case has been registered. pic.twitter.com/UL3PxNWBQq — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

According to reports, the statue was set up in 2018 in a garden near a lake dug up and beautified by Dholakiya Foundation of Surat-based diamond baron Savjibhai Dholakiya and was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017.

A similar incident happened in Ajmer in Rajasthan in October last year, as some unidentified persons destructed the upper part of a Mahatma Gandhi statue located at Gandhi Chowk.