Chhotaudepur (Gujarat): A teacher hanged himself from the ceiling of his house in Vachlibhit village of Chhotaudepur on Wednesday night after a rape complaint was lodged against him a week ago. Since then he was absconding, said an officer with Zoz police station.Also Read - Minor Gang Raped By Three Youths In Bihar's Arwal

The officer said last week Anita (name changed) had lodged a complaint alleging that Babubhai Ruplabhai Rathva had raped her 14-year-old mute and mentally challenged daughter, when she was alone at home on July 26. Also Read - Income Tax Department Detects Black Income of Over Rs 1000 Crore After Raids on Gujarat Business Group

In the complaint she stated that Babubhai had come to her house and told the victim’s family that he is waiting for labourers, and till they arrive he will rest at the victim’s house. The family members trusted him and the adults went to their farm to work there. When the girl was alone at home, the teacher raped the minor girl. Also Read - Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Releases First List of 10 Candidates. Check Names Here

On returning from the farm, the complainant learned about the incident from her daughter. By that time the teacher had fled frm the spot. The victim’s mother informed her husband and lodged a complaint with the police.

The police officer said the accused was booked under various sections of POCSO and for rape while the victim was sent to a government hospital for medical examination. The case was investigated by Inspector K A Dabhi.

On Wednesday night the village sarpanch called the police to inform them that the accused teacher Babubhai had committed suicide after returning home. His body was sent for postmortem.