Ahmedabad: Ensuring traffic rules compliance is one of the top priorities to avoid risk of mishaps, But, in an rather unusual move, Gujarat's home minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that there shall be no imposition of fine over violation of traffic rules in the state from October 21-October 27. According to report by news agency ANI, this move is initiated on the occasion of Diwali when traffic violators will not be fined.

The minister tweeted, "It has been decided not to collect any kind of traffic fine from the public till the next date, October 27. The decision has been taken in the public interest and not used to break the law. If someone breaks the rules, the Gujarat police will persuade them not to break the rules by giving flowers."

આગામી તારીખ 27 ઓક્ટોબર સુધી જનતા પાસેથી કોઈ પ્રકારનો ટ્રાફિક દંડ નહીં વસૂલ કરવાનો નિર્ણય કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. નિર્ણય પ્રજા હિતમાં લેવાયો હોય જેનો ઉપયોગ કાયદાનો ભંગ કરવા માટે નહીં જો કોઈથી નિયમભંગ થાય તો ગુજરાત પોલીસ ફૂલ આપી નિયમભંગ ન કરવા સમજાવશે. — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) October 21, 2022

“Starting today, 21st October, until 27th October Gujarat Traffic Police will not charge any fine from citizens. If any citizen is caught without a helmet or license or any other violation of traffic rules, then police would advise them during this period,” the minister said.

“This does not mean you (the public) should not follow traffic rules, but if you make mistake, you will not be paying a fine for it,” he added, as quoted by ANI.

Such an announcement drew lot of flak over the internet. Politician also ascribe this as an election gimmick as the state is due for election in the upcoming months.