New Delhi: A three-storey building collapsed in Amraiwadi area in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The rescue operation is currently underway. More details awaited.

In August, a similar incident took place in Kheda, where at least three people died after a three-storey building collapsed.

On Tuesday, three buildings collapsed in Kolkata’s Bowbazar area following Kolkata East West Metro Works.

Experts and engineers working on the project suggested that water leaking into the tunnel led to the collapse.

The project is deemed as India’s technological marvel considering the underwater metro tunnel passing through the river Hooghly.