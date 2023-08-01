Home

You Will Soon Need Parental Approval For Love Marriage In Gujarat; Here's What CM Bhupendra Patel Said

You Will Soon Need Parental Approval For Love Marriage In Gujarat; Here’s What CM Bhupendra Patel Said

CM Patel's response came as certain sections of the Patidar community demanded that parental consent be made mandatory in love marriages.

You Will Soon Need Parental Approval For Love Marriage In Gujarat; Here's What CM Bhupendra Patel Said

Ahmedabad: People living in Gujarat may soon have to take parental approval to marry with the person of their choice. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said that his government will study the possibility of a system for making parental nod mandatory in love marriages if it is constitutionally feasible, PTI reported. His response came as certain sections of the Patidar community demanded that parental consent be made mandatory in love marriages.

Addressing an event by Sardar Patel Group, an outfit representing the Patidar community in Mehsana on Sunday, the chief minister said that state health minister Rushikesh Patel had asked him to study cases of girls eloping to get married so as a to look at the possibility of creating a system which makes parental consent for marriages mandatory. “We will carry out the study if the Constitution supports it and try to get the best result,” he said.

“Rushikesh Patel told me to look afresh and carry out a study into the incidents of the elopement of girls so as to see if there is a possibility of (mandatory) consent of parents into (love marriages). If the Constitution supports it, then we will carry out a study regarding this and try to get the best result for this,” Patel was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Gujarat government in the year 2021 amended the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, making forcible or fraudulent religious conversion by marriage a punishable offence, with a provision of up to 10 years imprisonment. However, the high court stayed certain sections of the Act which were challenged in the Supreme Court, where it is pending.

The state government in 2021 amended the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, criminalising forcible or fraudulent conversion by marriage. The amended Act stipulates punishment with imprisonment of up to 10 years if a person is found guilty. The Act was later challenged in the Gujarat High Court, which ordered a stay on certain sections of the legislation. The court’s order in the matter is currently under challenge in the Supreme Court.

Currently, in India, men aged 21 and women aged 18 can tie the knot. It is to be noted that both the parties here should be capable enough to give consent for their marriage and they should not fall within the degree of a prohibited relationship. There is no legal provision for parental approval if the couple is fulfilling all the official criteria in the case of love marriage.

