New Delhi: As the country enters into the unlocking phase 2, the Gujarat government led by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday announced that the shops in the state will be allowed to function till 8 PM, while hotels and restaurants can operate till 9 PM. The decision will be effective from July 1.

While allowing more relaxations to commercial activities in the state, Rupani announced, "The Gujarat government has taken a decision to allow shops to remain open till 8 p.m. instead of till 7 p.m. which was effective till Tuesday. The government has also taken a decision to allow hotels and restaurants to function till 9 p.m. in the evening. Both the decisions will be effective from July 1."

The Chief Minister also said that as per the union government's directives, curfew in the state will be continued, but from Wednesday it will be from 10 PM till 5 AM instead of from 9 PM to 5 AM.

The state government has continued to restrict all educational activities, training and research institutes, coaching institutes till July 31. Similarly, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, auditoriums and assembly halls will continue to remain shut.

Likewise, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions and gatherings will continue to remain suspended.

Similarly, libraries will be allowed to function at 60 per cent capacity while GSRTC buses have been allowed to ply after maintaining the standard operating procedures at 60 per cent capacity in the rest of the state, and at 50 per cent capacity in Surat and Ahmedabad. Private buses too have been allowed after maintaining the SOPs. As per the latest notification, large vehicles and SUVs can carry the driver plus three persons.