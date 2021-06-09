Gujarat Unlock Begins: As the coronavirus cases are slowly going down, the Gujarat government on Wednesday allowed hotels, restaurants, gyms and religious places to reopen with certain restrictions. Issuing unlock guidelines, the state government said the political and other kinds of programs will also happen with limited attendance during the period from June 11 to June 26. Also Read - UP Now Prepares For Third Covid Wave, Readies Special Medicine Kits for Kids: Report

The decision to ease restrictions was announced after a meeting of the state's core committee on the pandemic, chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday.

Full list of guidelines:

In the unlock guidelines, the state government further stated that the hotels and restaurants can operate between 9 AM to 7 AM during this period with 50 per cent sitting capacity. Until now only home delivery of food was allowed, but with a dip in new COVID-19 infections, the government allowed relaxation. The state government said that the parks, gardens and libraries will reopen between 6 AM to 7 PM The night curfew, however, will continue in 36 cities between 9 PM to 6 AM. The political, social, religious and cultural programs will be held with a maximum of 50 persons in attendance. All religious places will remain open with no more than 50 visitors. Commercial establishments including shops will operate between 9 AM to 7 PM against 9 AM to 6 PPM earlier. Gymnasiums can reopen with 50 per cent capacity by ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 SOP. Public bus services including State Transport buses can continue to operate with 60 per cent passenger capacity. All shops, commercial units, corner shops, shopping complexes, market yards, hair cutting salons, beauty parlors and other commercial activities can continue to operate from 9 AM to 7 PM . Tests such as IELTS and TOEFL which are required for admissions to colleges and universities in foreign countries can be held.

Corona cases: Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 644 new cases of coronavirus and 10 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 8,18,351 and toll to 9,965. Apart from this, 1,675 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 7,94,703. With 130 new cases, Vadodara reported the highest number of infections, followed by Surat with 100, Ahmedabad with 98, Rajkot with 56, Jamnagar and Junagadh with 26 each.

Meanwhile, 2,66,222 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the total number of vaccine doses administered in the state to 1,81,80,865, the health department data revealed.