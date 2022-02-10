Gujarat Unlock Guidelines: As the coronavirus cases started steadily declining, the Gujarat government on Thursday relaxed the lockdown-like curbs and also decided to relax the night curfew till February 18, 2022. The night curfew will now be imposed from 12 AM till 5 AM. Earlier, it was being imposed from 10 PM to 6 AM.Also Read - Covid: Rate of Infection Has Come Down Significantly, Says Health Ministry | Key Takeaways

Last week, the state government had extended the night curfew till 11 February and had said that the curfew will be in place every day from 10 PM to 6 AM.

Earlier, Union Health Ministry had stated that the state of Gujarat among other thirty four state had recorded a decline in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate.

In the earlier notification, the state government had said that wedding ceremonies that are being held in closed venues could take place with 150 persons and those taking place in open venues can be held with 300 persons.

The state government had on 31 January announced that online classes will continue for students of standard 1 to 9 till 5 February across Gujarat.

Corona cases: Gujarat on Wednesday reported 2,560 fresh coronavirus cases and 24 fatalities due to the infection, raising the tally of infections to 12,08,212 and the death toll to 10,740, the state health department said. A total of 8,812 COVID-19 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 11,70,117, leaving Gujarat with 27,355 active cases.

Ahmedabad reported the highest seven COVID-19 fatalities, while Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot recorded three fatalities each. Bhavnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka each saw two deaths due to COVID-19. One patient died each in Mehsana, Bharuch, Morbi and Mahisagar, as per the department.