Ahmedabad: At least 12 labourers were killed after a wall of a salt factory in Morbi’s Halvad GIDC collapsed on Wednesday. According to media reports, many more labourers are likely to be trapped under the debris of the wall. “12 people have died after an incident happened at Sagar Salt Factory in Halvad GIDC. Government stands with the families of the deceased,” State Minister Brijesh Merja was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights | Passenger Train Services Between India-Bangladesh To Resume From May 29

He added that 90 per cent of the rescue operation has been completed, but it is not yet clear what caused the wall collapse. It is a matter of investigation, which will be done by the police. Soon the state government will announce compensation for the family members of the victims, he said. Also Read - Delhi Fire: PM Modi Expresses Condolence, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation Each For Kin of Deceased

Also Read - Woman Charred to Death as Massive Fire Breaks Out Near West Delhi's Mundka Metro Station; Several Trapped

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the wall collapse incident. He informed that authorities are providing all possible help to the injured.

“The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected,” PM Modi tweeted.

The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.