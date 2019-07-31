New Delhi: A woman from Ahmedabad attempted suicide on Tuesday after her husband allegedly gave her triple talaq, stated news agency ANI on Wednesday.
Explaining the ordeal, the victim said, “He told me to arrange money for him. When I refused, he threw our daughter on the floor and gave me triple talaq. Under Islamic law I’ve been divorced, I have to accept it.”
Inspector FM Nayab assured that appropriate action will be taken if found to be a case of triple talaq. The police said that the victim’s husband had asked her to get a loan failing which she will be divorced.
“He had asked her to get a loan and told her that if she doesn’t arrange documents, he will give her divorce. We haven’t been told if it was a case of triple talaq. We’re investigating the matter. If it’s indeed a matter of triple talaq we’ll take action accordingly,” said Inspector FM Nayab on Wednesday.
This incident comes in the wake of the passing of the Triple Talaq Bill, which criminalises instant divorce in the Muslim community. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which makes the practice of instant Triple Talaq a penal offence, was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday evening with 99 votes in favour and 84 opposing it.
On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who tabled the Bill in the upper house said, “Today is a historic day. Both the Houses have given justice to Muslim women. This is the beginning of a transforming India.”
Last week, the Lok Sabha had passed the Triple Talaq bill with 303 votes in favour and 82 opposed. Once the President of India grants assent to the bill, the practise of instant divorce by Muslim men will be punishable by a jail term of up to three years. The bill will then replace an ordinance promulgated on February 21 to the same effect.