New Delhi: A woman allegedly killed a puppy by throwing it from the the third floor of a building in Bhavnagar city in Gujarat. The incident took place on Saturday at a residential building and the woman has been identified as Asha Lumba.

Lumba has now been booked under charges of animal cruelty for allegedly killing the puppy, police said. She is yet to be arrested.

Police said Lumba allegedly threw off the stray puppy from the third floor of the building and it was later found dead in the parking lot of the complex.

“An FIR was lodged against her under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle. etc.) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a woman who runs a animal helpline,” a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“As per the complainant, she received a call at 11am on Saturday informing about a dead puppy being found in the parking lot. Some residents have said the accused used to argue with them over feeding the puppy and had even threatened to kill it,” he added.

Further probe into the incident is underway, the official said.