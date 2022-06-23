New Delhi: A woman allegedly hanged herself to death in Gujarat’s Vadodara post breakup with her boyfriend. The woman had recorded an emotional video, where she claimed her boyfriend “dumped, betrayed and ditched” her, at the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad before she died by suicide.Also Read - Man Rapes 75-Year-Old Woman In Gujarat's Botad On Pretext Of Helping To Get Widow Pension, Arrested

Nafisa Khokhar, who was in her early 20s, had taken the extreme step on June 20 at her residence, but her family members found the video recording on her phone on Thursday and lodged a complaint with J P Road police station against Shaikh Ramiz Ahmed, with video recording proof.

In the recording, she had said: “Ramiz, you have done injustice to me. You promised to marry me and build relations with me… I loved you more than my family members, and you dumped me, you betrayed me, you ditched me after everyone learned about our relationship… Since last four days, I am roaming in Ahmedabad, searching for you, even your family members claimed you have left home, I could not even inform police about you.”

After recording the video, Nafisa returned to her home in Vadodara, where she took the extreme step.

This is the second incident in which a woman revealed her distress in a video at the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad and ended her life.

In February 2021, Ayesha Khan committed suicide by jumping into Sabarmati river after revealing in a video recording how her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry. In April 2022, Ahmedabad City Sessions Court convicted her husband Arif Khan and awarded him 10 years imprisonment. The court had considered Ayesha’s video recording as vital evidence in the case.