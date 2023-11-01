Gujarat’s First Steam Heritage Train: Check Ekta Nagar-Ahmedabad Special Train Timings, Fare, Features

The Steam Heritage Special Train is a replica of the first indigenously built steam Loco No. F734. Besides the unique and nostalgic look, the heritage special train is also well equipped with updated interiors and luxurious amenities that would provide the passengers with a memorable journey.

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the first heritage train in his home state Gujarat on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The train will ply between Ekta Nagar railway station, which connects to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, and Ahmedabad. The non-stop steam train will start operations from November 5, and ply every Sundays.

According to the Western Railway, the Ekta Nagar railway station caters rail connectivity to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The station serves a large number of tourists from across the country coming to view the statue. The Steam Heritage Special Train will be yet another add-on for the convenience of the passengers which will provide them with an experience of the bygone era of steam locomotives.

Gujarat Steam Heritage Special Train: Timings and Fare

According to the officials of Western Railway, the regular run of Train No. 09409/09410 Ahmedabad-Ekta Nagar Steam Heritage Special Train will begin on November 5, 2023. The Train No. 09409 Ahmedabad-Ekta Nagar train will depart from Ahmedabad at 6:10 am every Sunday and will arrive at the destination, Ekta Nagar station at 9:50 am on the same day. Similarly, Train No. 09410 Ekta Nagar-Ahmedabad Steam Heritage Special Train will depart from Ekta Nagar at 8:35 pm every Sunday and will reach Ahmedabad at 12:05 am, according to a Times of India report. This 182-kilometer journey between Ekta Nagar and Ahmedabad will be non-stop. The one-way fare for this route will be Rs 885. This, however, does not include any food, which can be bought from the pantry in the dining car.

BOOKING DETAILS: The bookings for the train are open with immediate effect at all the passenger reservation system (PRS) counters and on the The bookings for the train are open with immediate effect at all the passenger reservation system (PRS) counters and on the official website of IRCTC . However, the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of the trains will be of 30 days.

Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji will flag off the inaugural run of the Steam Heritage Special Train between Ekta Nagar & Ahmedabad, today through VC from Ekta Nagar (Kevadiya). This train is a tribute to the Iron Man of India Shri Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This train, featuring… pic.twitter.com/fUHxqBN4Rr — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) October 31, 2023

Gujarat Steam Heritage Special Train: Key Features

It consists of four air-conditioned Vistadome-type coaches; including three air-conditioned executive chair car coaches and a restaurant dining car.

The interiors of the coaches are wooden and the dining coach has teakwood dining tables with sofas for sitting. The panoramic windows allow the travellers with a view to cherish during the travel.

Other features include GPS-based public address and passenger information system (PAPIS), electronically operated automatic compartment sliding doors, flameless pantry, FRP modular toilets and luggage rack arrangements, just like TEJAS Express.

Earlier this month, PM Modi on October 5 inaugurated Rajasthan’s first heritage train, the Heritage Special-Marwar Express from Jodhpur. The heritage train of Rajasthan operates between Marwar Junction Railway Station in the Pali district and Kamlighat Railway Station in the Rajsamand district.

