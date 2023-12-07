Gujarat’s Garba Included In UNESCO Intangible Heritage List

Garba name is derived from the Sanskrit term Garbha (womb) implying life.

Traditionally, Garba is performed during the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri. (Image: X/@UNESCO)

Garba In UNESCO List: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed happiness on the inscription of Garba of Gujarat on the Intangible Heritage List of UNESCO. The Prime Minister posted on X: “Garba is a celebration of life, unity and our deep-rooted traditions. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List showcases to the world the beauty of Indian culture. This honour inspires us to preserve and promote our heritage for future generations. Congrats for this global acknowledgment.”

Garba is a celebration of life, unity and our deep-rooted traditions. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List showcases to the world the beauty of Indian culture. This honour inspires us to preserve and promote our heritage for future generations. Congrats for this global… https://t.co/9kRkLZ1Igt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2023

Garba is a dance that originates from the state of Gujarat. The name is derived from the Sanskrit term Garbha (womb) implying life. Many traditional garbas are performed around a centrally lit lamp or a picture or statue of the Hindu goddess Shakti. Traditionally, it is performed during the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri.

Garba dance is performed in a circle as a symbol of the Hindu view of time.

