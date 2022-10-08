Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday declare Modhera in Gujarat’s Mehsana district as the country’s first round-the-clock solar-powered village during his three-day visit to the state. The Gujarat government said that through this project, Modhera is the first village in India to become a net renewable energy generator.Also Read - Gandhada Gudi: Puneeth Rajkumar's Dream Project Gets Huge Shout Out From PM Narendra Modi

Earlier, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said, "I am happy that Gujarat has once again taken the lead in fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of generating clean energy. We are committed to fulfil his resolve of producing 50% of India's energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030."

Modhera Sarpanch Jatanben Thakor said the use of solar power has increased prosperity amongst citizens. He added that power bills, which were above Rs 1,000, have almost reduced to zero today.

10 Things To Know About Modhera Village And Solar Project