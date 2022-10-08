Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday declare Modhera in Gujarat’s Mehsana district as the country’s first round-the-clock solar-powered village during his three-day visit to the state. The Gujarat government said that through this project, Modhera is the first village in India to become a net renewable energy generator.Also Read - Gandhada Gudi: Puneeth Rajkumar's Dream Project Gets Huge Shout Out From PM Narendra Modi
Earlier, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said, “I am happy that Gujarat has once again taken the lead in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of generating clean energy. We are committed to fulfil his resolve of producing 50% of India’s energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030.” Also Read - Undertrial Arrested In POSCO Case Hangs Self To Death In Gujarat Jail
Modhera Sarpanch Jatanben Thakor said the use of solar power has increased prosperity amongst citizens. He added that power bills, which were above Rs 1,000, have almost reduced to zero today. Also Read - Posters Degrading Hindu Gods Appear In Gujarat Cities, Show Arvind Kejriwal Wearing Muslim Cap
10 Things To Know About Modhera Village And Solar Project
- This mega project to make Modhera the first solar-powered village is collaboratively taken up by the central and state governments at Rs 80.66 crore.
- The Gujarat government and the Centre have started the ‘Solarisation of Modhera Sun Temple and Town’ to provide round-the-clock solar energy to Modhera through Solar Power project.
- The state government said the people of this village will save 60% to 100 % on electricity bills with this project.
- According to 2011 census, Modhera village in Becharaji Taluka has a population of 6,373 people.
- The Gujarat government said it has allotted 12 hectares for the development of the project.
- An amount of Rs 80.66 crore was spent by the Centre and state in two phases for this solar project.
- As per the latest updates, more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems of 1 kW capacity have been installed on houses that generate electricity in the village.
- In this village, the daytime power is supplied through solar panels and the BESS provides power supply to the houses in the evening.
- Modhera village is home to the world-famous Sun Temple, which has been facilitated with heritage lighting and 3D projection that will function on solar power.
- Apart from all this, Modhera village is also famous for its solar temple.