New Delhi: Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol’s missing posters have surfaced at the railway station and parks in Pathankot district of Punjab. If reports are to be believed, the posters have been put up by the local residents. They have claimed that the actor-turned-politician, who defeated Congress’ Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has not visited his constituency for many days.

Speaking to a TV channel, the local residents asserted that they had huge expectations from the actor but they hardly get to see him. “We thought he would work for our welfare but we hardly see him”, one of the local told Republic TV.

However, this is not the first time Deol has stoked controversy. Earlier last year, after the polls, he had landed himself in trouble for appointing a writer as his representative” to the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

In a letter issued on the letterhead of the Gurdaspur MP, Deol appointed Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his ‘representative’ to ‘attend meetings and follow important matters’.

“I hereby appoint Gurpreet Singh Palheri, son of Supinder Singh, resident of village Palheri, district Mohali, Punjab, as my representative to attend meetings and follow important matters pertaining to my Parliamentary constituency, Gurdaspur (Punjab), with concerned authorities,” the letter signed by Deol read.