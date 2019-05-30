New Delhi: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on Thursday and the firing is currently underway in Danger Pore area of Sopore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir: An exchange of fire is underway between terrorists and security forces in Danger Pora area of Sopore in Baramulla district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TNazzumQ3J — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

This comes a few days after the Hathlagoo area was cordoned off May 18 owing to the presence of terrorists. One terrorist was killed in the gunfight that resulted out of the retaliation.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out on Tuesday in the south Kashmir district of Anantnag on Tuesday that killed two militants who belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). On May 24, one of the most wanted terrorists, Zakir Musa, was also killed in an encounter in Tral, Pulwama.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.