New Delhi: Unidentified gunmen looted Rs 2 lakh on Wednesday from a bank in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. Reports said the unidentified gunmen entered the Chandpora branch of the J&K Bank and decamped with not just the cash but also a 12 bore rifle of the bank guard and the CCTV cameras at the branch. They also fired shots on the wall at the bank, SSP Budgam told local reporters. Also Read - Mehbooba Mufti Once Spoke to Hizbul Terrorist Naveed Babu: NIA

Investigations were underway. More details awaited… Also Read - Video: 'Abbuji, They Won't Harm You', 4-Year-old Child's Request to Militant Father Goes in Vain | Watch